Air India Flight With 136 Passengers On Board Hits Wall At Trichy Airport

It is reported that there was no injury of any kind in the incident.

Outlook Web Bureau 12 October 2018
While the damage to the Boeing B737-800 airplane's wheels is not known, a portion of the compound wall has been damaged.
Image Credit: Twitter/ ANI
An Air India flight with 136 passengers on board hit a wall at the Trichy Airport on Thursday and had to be diverted to Mumbai, news agency ANI reported.

All passengers are safe.

The incident took place at a time when the plane was moving towards the runway with 136 passengers on board. 

"The plane lost contact with air traffic control officials and landed in Mumbai after around four hours", an official said.

It is yet to be ascertained whether a technical snag or pilot error was responsible for the incident, they added.

Air India has taken the pilot and co-pilot off duties pending an investigation and the Directorate-General of Civil Aviation has been informed of the incident, the airline tweeted.

On hearing about the incident Tamil Nadu Tourism Minister N. Natarajan visited the airport and inspected the damage.

