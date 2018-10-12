Air India Flight With 136 Passengers On Board Hits Wall At Trichy Airport

An Air India flight with 136 passengers on board hit a wall at the Trichy Airport on Thursday and had to be diverted to Mumbai, news agency ANI reported.

All passengers are safe.

After the incident internal inquiry has been set up,pilot&co-pilot derostered till investigation is done. About incident AI express informed DGCA about it. All passengers were landed safely at Mumbai airport & another aircraft from Mumbai to Dubai was arranged: Air India Express https://t.co/wNsX6Oz2Rb — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2018

The incident took place at a time when the plane was moving towards the runway with 136 passengers on board.

Air India Trichy pics coming in. Severe Boeing 737 damage pic.twitter.com/SJVGLiEQvx — Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) October 12, 2018

"The plane lost contact with air traffic control officials and landed in Mumbai after around four hours", an official said.

It is yet to be ascertained whether a technical snag or pilot error was responsible for the incident, they added.

Air India has taken the pilot and co-pilot off duties pending an investigation and the Directorate-General of Civil Aviation has been informed of the incident, the airline tweeted.

On hearing about the incident Tamil Nadu Tourism Minister N. Natarajan visited the airport and inspected the damage.

Agencies