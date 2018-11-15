After UK Brexit Minister Resigns, Pound Plunges Up To 1% Against Dollar, Euro

﻿
The pound fell sharply following the resignation of Britain's Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab over the terms of a draft deal reached with the European Union.

Outlook Web Bureau 15 November 2018
Representative Image- File
outlookindia.com
2018-11-15T15:39:27+0530

British Prime Minister Theresa May suffered a huge blow on Thursday as Dominic Raab quit as her Brexit secretary, saying he "must resign" over the proposed EU withdrawal agreement.

"I cannot reconcile the terms of the proposed deal with the promises we made to the country in our manifesto," he said in his resignation letter, published on his Twitter account.

The pound fell sharply Thursday following the resignation of Britain's Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab over the terms of a draft deal reached with the European Union, dropping more than one per cent against both the dollar and the euro.

The plunge erased gains made earlier in the week after a draft Brexit deal emerged between Britain and the EU. Around 0925 GMT, the pound was worth around USD 1.2831, compared with almost USD 1.30 late Tuesday.

(With AFP Inputs)

