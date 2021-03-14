March 14, 2021
Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe, 2nd Test, Day 5, Live Cricket Scores: Sean Williams, Donald Tiripano Frustrate AFG

Catch the live cricket scores and updates of day 5 of the Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd Test match here

Zimbabwe skipper Sean Williams and Donald Tiripano stopped Afghanistan's victory charge.
Afghanistan were supposed to wrap up the Test match on Day 4 but Zimbabwe found hidden reserves and fought back through skipper Sean Williams and Donald Tiripano, extending the match into the final day. From 142/7 to 266/7, Zimbabwe showed enough character to rattle some nerves in Afghanistan camp at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Zimbabwe will love to see the 124-run stand for the eighth wicket continue in the same vein, while Afghanistan know they are just three wickets away from a sure win. By stumps, Zimbabwe were leading by  8 runs. Catch the live cricket scores and updates of day 5 of the Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd Test match here

