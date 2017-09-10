The Website
﻿
10 September 2017

Singer, Composer Adnan Sami Meets PM Modi Along With His Family, Shares Pictures On Twitter

Adnan and Roya got married on January 29, 2010, and it is after almost seven years that they welcomed their first child.
Outlook Web Bureau
Adnan Sami/Twitter
outlookindia.com
2017-09-10T12:12:57+0530

Adnan Sami and wife Roya, along with their four-month-old baby girl Medina, recently visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The 44-year-old took to social media to share the special moment and even thanked PM Modi for the warm hospitality.

He wrote alongside, "Dear honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, thank you for your warm hospitality & blessing our little Medina. We loved every moment."

Adnan and Roya got married on January 29, 2010, and it is after almost seven years that they welcomed their first child.

Roya Sami is Adnan's third wife after he got separated from Zeba Bakhtiar and Dubai-based Arab Sabah Galadari. (ANI)

Outlook Web Bureau

