Actress Assault Case: More Trouble For Dileep As Civic Body Decides To Issue Notice Against His Multiplex 'D Cinemaas'

Popular Malayalam actor, Dileep, who is now in jail in connection with the actress abduction case, has faced more trouble as a civic body today decided to issue notice to stop functioning of his multiplex 'D Cinemaas' following alleged violation of rules and guidelines in its construction.



A decision to issue notice to stop the functioning of the D Cinemaas at Chalakudy in Thrissur district was unanimously taken at tne Chalakudy Municipality Council meeting, Municipality Chairperson Usha Parameswaran said.



"We will issue the notice tomorrow," she told PTI.



She said it was also resolved to quash the occupancy certificate and licence of the Cinemaas following alleged violation of Kerala Municipality Rules and guidelines in the construction of the multiplex.



A special meeting of the Council was held to discuss the issues connected with D Cinemaas. The decision was based on complaints of violation of rules and guidelines in the construction of the multiplex, she said.



D Cinemaas is equipped with the latest in technology, with 3D and 3k projection.



On February 17, the popular actress, who has worked in Tamil and Telugu films, was abducted and allegedly molested inside her car for two hours.



Six persons, including main accused 'Pulsar' Suni, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

(PTI)