Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' To Hit The Screens On Christmas 2020

Superstar Aamir Khan's upcoming film, "Laal Singh Chaddha" will hit the theatres on Christmas 2020, Viacom18 Studios announced on Saturday.

The film, produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom18 Motion Pictures, is a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 classic, "Forrest Gump".

Forrest Gump is a comedy-drama based on a 1986 novel of the same name by Winston Groom. The film had Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Gary Sinise, Mykelti Williamson, and Sally Field in pivotal roles.

"Secret Superstar" helmer, Advait Chandan is directing the film from a script by actor-writer, Atul Kulkarni.

Aamir, 54, had announced the project on his birthday in March. The actor, whose last film "Thugs of Hindostan" did not perform well at the box office, said he would be losing around 20 kgs for his role in "Laal Singh Chaddha".

“My next film is finalized it is called Laal Singh Chaddha. It is being made by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions together. It will be directed by Advait Chandan. It is an adaptation of Hollywood film Forrest Gump,” he said addressing the media, reported Hindustan Times.

The actor had also revealed that he would be sporting a turban for some segments of the film.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to inform, ''Mark the date... Aamir Khan's new film #LaalSinghChaddha to release on #Christmas 2020... Stars Aamir in title role... Directed by Advait Chandan... Written by Atul Kulkarni... #Viacom18Movies''.

The movie is expected to go on floors in October.

