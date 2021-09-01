A Woman Entrepreneur Bringing Disruption In The Cosmetic Industry Through ‘Myra Veda'

The world of skincare and cosmetic products is constantly evolving with the drift of humanity towards more nature-friendly, organic, and Ayurvedic products. While many brands have efficiently brought forth the skin-friendly concept of making their products, there are only a few who are genuinely inclined towards making sure that the mixtures they are concocting are as safe to nature as they would be for your beautiful soul. Talking about one such leading brand is ‘Myra Veda Luxury Essentials’. This label has been meritorious in amalgamating Ayurvedic botanicals with the blend of exotic ingredients from various beauty traditions around the world, procuring products that are bound to keep your skin happy.

Taking pride in its transparent, conscious, and authentic approach to working, Myra Veda has been successfully able to deliver and satisfy customers with its completely natural products. Meticulously crafted with everything nature-extracted, the brand eradicates the usage of sulfates, parabens, palm oil, mineral oil, plasticizers, silicones, and over 400+ typically used harmful chemicals and toxins a threat to the well-being of health. They believe that whatever is applied on the skin has a chance of penetrating through the dermal layer into the bloodstream. All their ingredients are listed on the product bottles and are medically approved for application. They are also renowned for having bridged the gap between Indian and International beauty traditions, combining the best of various cultures and bringing the best to the table.

Incepted by Eesha Bhatia in 2016, the brand was formally launched into the market in 2020. Under the mindful supervision of Eesha Bhatia, ‘Myra Veda Organics’ has been a momentous step in empowering women of all ages. Not only is the brand 100% owned and run by exemplary women, but it also has the policy to give employment preference to single mothers and widows. A part of their profit also goes towards Girl Child Education in India through various organizations, including the Nanhi Kali Foundation.

Eesha has been a role model, emphasizing the importance of women entrepreneurs. Realizing that there were enough good corporate lawyers but not enough good clean beauty brands. She decided to put her passion on a pedestal and bring it to the whole world. Initially, it was just her concern for safe skincare products that led her to create skincare, hair care, and mineral makeup products for herself and her loved ones as she couldn’t quite put the finger on which commercially available brands could be trusted. Her choice to launch the brand full time was quite impromptu as the orders for her products kept piling up and were very well received, crediting the positive word of mouth.

Talking about what has kept her driven to create the best continuously, Eesha says, “Every time I visit my laboratory to make a product, I have this feeling that empowers me to create the best for all those people who have put their immense trust in me. I do not do my work for monetary benefits; rather, it is just a step in making skin and hair care safe for all. Adding to that, creating beautiful designs for packaging is something that brings me extra delight. I can positively say that this has come to be my ikigai- my reason to jump out of bed every morning.”

Myra Veda is a sustainable and clean beauty brand that has ensured safe and healthy skin and hair care for all. It takes pride in being 100% Cruelty-Free and Vegetarian. Eesha being an Animal Activist has actively worked with various Animal Welfare NGOs, including being a PETA member, since she was 14. Therefore, making a cruelty-free brand was never a point of discussion.

The brand offers a wide variety of products to choose the ones that suit your needs the best. Skincare based Mineral Makeup, Lotions, Scrub-Masks, Therapeutic Hair Oils, Shampoos, Cold Processed Soaps, Steam Distilled (edible grade) Rose Water, Skin Glow Tea, Bath Salts, Natural Deodorant Balm with Amazonian Lily Extract, and even Loofahs and Anti-Breakage Wooden Hair Brushes are some of the very-well perceived Myra Veda products. They also have pure unbleached clays with options such as Glacial Green (Volcanic) clay from New Zealand, French Green & Pink Clays, Brazilian, Serbian, Moroccan, and Egyptian clays that the customers can safely add to their DIY home beauty practices to detoxify their face & body in a 100% natural way.

Myra Veda, among other things, has a wide range of extremely beautiful gift hampers consisting of many fancy options to choose. All the products are designed in-house and are copyrighted as well. People can get their hampers customized with handwritten letters to go along, making the brand get a little more personal.

All their manufactured products are GMP certified, and FDA approved with units around Mumbai and Delhi. As their motto stands, “World’s Finest Ingredients, From Soil To Soul®”, they have handcrafted every product with utmost hygiene. The organic ingredients are Ecocert - Certified, meeting the COSMOS standards while keeping up with the latest advancements in cosmetic science. The pH-balanced products undergo rigorous stability and microbial testing before being introduced to the audience. Crediting their authentic approach to working, it is ascertained that Myra Veda Organics Pvt Ltd is treading on the path to touch horizons.

