A Bold Fitness Band and Smartwatch - Mevofit

We are often confused between the choices to go for a fitness band or a smartwatch. So now here is a comprehensive solution - a Fitness Tracker Smartwatch! MevoFit, a lifestyle brand, has launched the MevoFit Bold fitness band and smartwatch, a two-in-one super device. The Bold band is a new-age professional fitness device with a gamut of features for athletes and other users. The device can be easily connected to a user’s smartphone for a host of auto sync of functions such as alarm clock, time-keeping, incoming calls, SMS, social media notification and more.

MevoFit’s smart wearable is suitable for various sports, including running, cycling, badminton, basketball, soccer, and tennis. The users can also monitor and keep a check on run time, heartbeat, calories burnt etc. during the time of play. Post the activity, this fitness band also gives a complete summary in the app of workout time, heart rate, and calories burnt.

TV actress and a fitness Icon Mandira Bedi is part of the leading lifestyle brand. Talking about the product and the brand, she said, “It gives me immense pleasure to be part of a company that’s redefining the way we usually perceive lifestyle tools and devices. MevoFit Bold is just the perfect pick for those who enjoy life to the fullest while adhering to a disciplined fitness regime.”

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine