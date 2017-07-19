A Blind Woman Identifies Her Blind Rapist In Gurgaon Court

A 30-year-old blind woman identified her rapist—a blind bank official—by his voice at a court, which convicted him.

The woman, a widow, was raped on the pretext of marriage.

Additional sessions judge Rajni Yadav convicted Saurabh Kapoor (33), a resident of East Delhi's Mayur Vihar, on the basis of call details of both the accused and the woman, medical evidence and forensic report.

Advertisement opens in new window

The court will decide the quantum of punishment during the next hearing on July 24.

"As both the survivor and the accused are completely blind, it is too difficult to prove the case of prosecution beyond reasonable doubts," said public prosecutor Arvind Sharma.

"While technically examining their call records, their locations were matched at relevant times which corroborated the survivor's version. But the accused was asked to speak 3,4 sentences in the court and he was identified by the woman," he added.

The woman, a resident of Delhi, in her submission to the court had said that she was looking for a lawyer to fight a case of her husband's suspected death in 2014 which "appeared to be a suicide".

A common friend introduced her to Saurabh to help her in finding a good lawyer.

The mother of an eight-year-old girl said in the court, "Saurabh on May 30, 2015 on the pretext of meeting a lawyer, took me to Gurgaon but later took me to a guest house instead. He then raped me".

Advertisement opens in new window

"When I cried and objected to his acts, he promised me that he would marry me. He sexually exploited me over a period of five months and also took money on several occasions.

"When I asked when would he marry me, he said he wants to discontinue the relationship," she alleged.

She later approached a Delhi-based NGO which helped her in filling a zero FIR at a Delhi police station. The case was then transferred to Gurgaon DCP West.

Saurabh was arrested by Gurgaon police in 2015 but later released on bail by a court.

(With agency input)