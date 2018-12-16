7 Trafficking Survivors Turn Showstoppers For Fashion Designer Agnimitra Paul In Kolkata

A unique fashion show conceptualised by celebrated fashion designer Agnimitra Paul starred seven trafficking survivors, all girls walking hand-in-hand with members of the film fraternity. The show was in partnership with West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

The show - 'A walk with stars' (Tarader Sange Tara) - was aimed at generating awareness on human trafficking, Paul told PTI at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre.

As part of the show, the girls, all dressed in vibrant hues, walked side by side filmmaker Srijit Mukherjee, director-singer Anindya Chatterjee, singer Rupam Islam, actor Riddhi Sen and actresses Payel Dutta, June Maliah and Tanushree Chakraborty - drawing cheers from the audience.

"Each of the seven girls who walked down the ramp had their mouths covered by scarves, symbolising the society's attempt to muzzle their voices," Paul, who had groomed the seven showstoppers for days, explained.

The couturier also thanked the state government for supporting her in her endeavor.

"Thanks to West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights for partnering the show and NGO International Justice Mission for their support. The event wouldn't have been a success without their cooperation," she said.

Actor Riddhi Sen, who recently won a National Award for his performance in 'Nagar Kirtan', said the show wasn't

about introducing fashion trends, it was an effort to empower the trafficking survivors.

"Here, walking the ramp was not about fashion. It was about treading on the same path with girls and women who fight for their survival every day, the true champions who have emerged out of hell victorious," he added.

Talking about the outfits she conceived and designed for the girls, Paul said knee-length dresses were stitched for the show keeping in mind the comfort level of her "supermodels".

"I designed knee-length dresses for the girls, each having Baluchari, Banglar Patochitro motifs on them. In contrast, the Tinseltown celebrities wore traditional attires," she said.

