11 August 2017 Last Updated at 7:45 pm National

30 Children Die After Gorakhpur Hospital Runs Out Of Oxygen

The supply of liquid oxygen was over on Thursday and all the cylinders ran out today.
Outlook Web Bureau
File Photo/Representational Image
At least 30 children died in the state-run Baba Raghav Das Medical College in Gorakhpur during the last 48 hours, district magistrate Rajeev Rautela said.

He said 17 children died in the neo-natal ward, 5 in AES (acute encephalitis syndrome) ward and 8 in the general ward.

To a specific question as to whether the deaths occurred due to shortage in supply of oxygen, Rautela said he found out from the doctors that no death occurred due to lack of oxygen.

Hindi daily Hindustan says that the hospital had run out of oxygen due to non-payment of close to Rs 69 lakhs. The supply of liquid oxygen was reportedly over on Thursday and all the cylinders ran out today. 

 

 

 

 

Gorakhpur was the Lok Sabha constituency of current Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. 

With Agency Inputs 

READ MORE IN:
Uttar Pradesh Hospitals / Clinics National
