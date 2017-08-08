2017 Hyundai Verna To Launch On August 22; Official Bookings Open

Though the unofficial bookings for the 2017 fifth-generation Hyundai Verna started around mid-July, the automaker has now commenced official bookings for the same. It can be pre-booked for Rs 25,000 for ‘assured early delivery’ till August 21. It will be launched later this month on August 22. It is based on an all-new K2 platform which features around 50% of Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS).

Hyundai has also revealed the variant lineup of the 2017 Verna thus, in turn, confirming the engines on offer as well. It has ditched the entry-level 1.4-litre petrol and diesel engines and offers the more powerful 1.6-litre engines only.

Engine and Transmission

1.6-litre Dual VTVT : 123PS and 155Nm (6-speed MT/AT)

: 123PS and 155Nm (6-speed MT/AT) 1.6-litre U2 CRDi VGT: 128PS and 260Nm (6-speed MT/AT)

While a 6-speed manual is now standard across the range (earlier the 1.6-litre petrol was mated to a 5-speed manual), an optional 6-speed automatic transmission has replaced the ancient 4-speed auto. The same drivetrain options are offered with the 2017 Verna in the Russian market as well, where it is known as Solaris.

2017 Hyundai Verna Variants:

It is available in six variants each for both the diesel and petrol:

Petrol

Verna E (Base trim)

Verna EX

Verna Auto EX (Base petrol automatic trim)

Verna SX

Verna SX (O) (Range-topping manual trim)

Verna Auto SX (O) (Range-topping automatic trim)

Diesel

Verna E (Base diesel trim)

Verna EX

Verna Auto EX (Base diesel automatic trim)

Verna SX

Verna Auto SX+ (Top-spec diesel automatic)

Verna SX (O) (Range-topping diesel trim: manual only)

Unlike before, there’s no full-spec diesel automatic trim, the Auto SX+ will offer more goodies than the SX trim, but surely not as much as the SX(O). The petrol, on the other hand, is now available in the range-topping SX(O) trim, which was not the case with the previous model.

Colours

New

Polar White

Fiery Red

Thunder Black

Siena Brown

Flame Orange

Existing

Star Dust

Sleek Silver

The new teaser released by Hyundai today revealed that the Verna features a sunroof, which is offered for the first time with the nameplate in India. It is likely to be offered with the top-spec SX (O) trims. Till now, it was only the Honda City that offered a sunroof in the mid-sized sedan segment.

