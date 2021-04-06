April 06, 2021
Poshan
2 Ground-staff Members Among 3 More COVID-19 Positives At Wankhede Stadium

2 Ground-staff Members Among 3 More COVID-19 Positives At Wankhede Stadium

Wankhede Stadium is due to host its first IPL game of the season on April 10 between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings

PTI 06 April 2021
Last Saturday, 10 ground-staff members of the Wankhede stadium had tested positive.
File Photo
Two more members of the ground-staff and a plumber at the Wankhede Stadium have tested positive for COVID-19, a day after the facility was cleared to host its share of 10 IPL matches.

The stadium is due to host its first IPL game of the season on April 10, following the lung-opener in Chennai between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 9.

READ: Maharashtra Clears Mumbai To Host Matches

 "Three at the stadium have tested positive, two are groundsmen," a Mumbai Cricket Association source told PTI.

Earlier last Saturday, 10 ground-staff members of the stadium had tested positive, but most of them have since recovered.

On Monday, the Maharashtra government cleared the decks for the event in Mumbai despite the weekend lockdown provisions and night curfew in the city.

The government allowed teams to practice and travel from their respective hotels to the stadium after 8pm, when the night curfew would be on to curb the pandemic.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra reported over 47,000 COVID-19 cases of which Mumbai accounted for more than 9000.

Outlook Videos