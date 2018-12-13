﻿
100 Rupee Coin With Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Impression To Be Introduced Soon

The coin, which is expected to be launched soon, will carry Vajpayee's name, birth and death years –1924 and 2018– inscribed in Devnagari as well as in English.

Outlook Web Bureau 13 December 2018
File Photo
The Centre has planned to launch a new 100 rupees coin with a potrait of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee imprinted on it, as reported  by NDTV.

The coin, which is expected to be launched soon, will carry Vajpayee's name, birth and death years –1924 and 2018– inscribed in Devnagari as well as in English. The coin will weigh 35 grams.

On the flip side of the coin will be Ashoka Pillar's Lion Capitol with "Satyameva Jayate" inscribed below alongwith "Bharat" written on the either sides. Rupee symbol and the denominational value of 100 will be written below the Ashoka symbol.

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on August 16, 2018 at the age of 93.

