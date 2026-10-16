151.83 Kmph! Diego Poncelet Breaks World Record, Becomes The Fastest Person On Skateboard - Watch

Diego Poncelet reached 151.83 km/h, or 94.34 mph, to claim the Guinness World Records title for the fastest skateboard speed in a standing position
The record attempt took place on 22 September 2026 on Route du Port in Les Éboulements, Quebec’s Charlevoix region
A Guinness World Records adjudicator was present during the closed-road attempt
Diego Poncelet, a Red Bull athlete from Spain, is now the holder of the Guinness World Records title for the fastest skateboard speed achieved in a standing position, after reaching 151.83 km/h (94.34 mph).
The attempt that produced the mark happened on 22 September 2026 on Route du Port in Les Eboulements, in Quebec’s Charlevoix region. It took place on a closed stretch of road with a Guinness World Records adjudicator present.
The run stood out because he covered 94.34 mph while standing on the board. The result adds another major line to the Spaniard’s record as a two-time downhill champion.
Wait For The Record
He was close from the start.
On the first day of testing, Poncelet improved the previous record with a 146.88 km/h run. He could tell there was more to find, but the wind was not cooperating. He waited another five days for better conditions.
When he returned to Route du Port in Les Éboulements, he pushed the number past 150 km/h. That final effort lifted the record to 151.83 km/h.
His focus sharpened after an accident. About 10 years ago, Diego was in a skiing crash that left him with a broken leg. After that, he devoted himself to becoming the best there is.
The results followed. In 2022, Poncelet won two of the three rounds of the World Downhill Skateboarding Championship.