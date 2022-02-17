Thursday, Feb 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Live Streaming Of Jamshedpur FC Vs Mumbai City: How To Watch Rescheduled ISL 2021-22 Football Match

Check match and telecast details of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 clash between Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City.

Live Streaming Of Jamshedpur FC Vs Mumbai City: How To Watch Rescheduled ISL 2021-22 Football Match
Jamshedpur FC lead Mumbai City FC 4-3 in head-to-head record. Courtesy: Indian Super League

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Feb 2022 6:56 pm

Defending Indian Super League (ISL) champions Mumbai City FC face title challengers Jamshedpur FC in a crucial mid-table clash on Thursday. The match will be telecast live. Here's all you need to know about Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City: (More Football News)

Both Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City are aiming to secure  ISL 2021-22 semifinal spots and when they meet at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim in Goa tonight, no punches will be pulled.

Related stories

ISL 2021-22: Semifinals Kick Off On March 11, Final Takes Place On March 20

ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC, Chennaiyin FC Play Out 2-2 Draw To Dent Slim Semifinal Hopes

ISL 2021-22: Manvir Singh’s Brace Helps ATK Mohun Bagan Beat FC Goa 2-0

Mumbai City are placed fifth in the table with 25 points, same as Jamshedpur who are in the fourth spot but with a game in hand. A win for both teams will propel them to third place and help cut the gap on leaders Hyderabad FC and second-placed ATK Mohun Bagan.

Mumbai arrested their lean patch with two back-to-back victories and steadied their ship. They have looked good of late with the likes of Bipin Thounaojam coming good. He scored a brace and provided one assist in the Islanders’ 4-1 win over Odisha FC. Ahmed Jahouh is also aiming for a record of Mumbai's all-time leading assist provider. Nkufo Isako Arnold, who provided eight assists in the 2018-19 season holds the record now and Jahouh is tied for the second position after his seven assists this season. 

Jamshedpur have been in good goalscoring touch too, racking up three against Kerala Blasters in their last outing. Daniel Chima Chukwu can't stop scoring goals since joining their ranks. Jamshedpur's strength lies in set-pieces too, the side scoring eight goals from free-kicks this season, the highest by any club.

Head-to-head

Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC have played each other nine times previously, with the former winning four of those matches. The Islanders emerged victorious on three occasions, while the remaining two were draws. The last time the two teams met,  Mumbai beat Jamshedpur 4-2 in a high-scoring affair.

Match and telecast details

Match: 67th match of Indian Super League 2021-22 between Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC.
Date: February 17 (Thursday), 2021
Kick-off Time: 7.30 PM IST
Venue: Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa

TV Channels: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV

Key Players

Jamshedpur FC: Daniel Chukwu, Laldinliana Renthlei
Mumbai City FC: Igor Angulo, Lalengmawia Ralte

Tags

Sports Football Jamshedpur FC Mumbai City Indian Super League Indian Football Live Streaming Preview Daniel Chukwu Laldinliana Renthlei Igor Angulo Lalengmawia Ralte Ahmed Jahouh Goa
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

Live Streaming Of India Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: When And Where To Watch IND Vs WI T20 Cricket Match Live

Live Streaming Of India Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: When And Where To Watch IND Vs WI T20 Cricket Match Live

T20 World Cup 2022: No Guarantee Hardik Pandya Will Play, Says Rohit Sharma

Live Streaming, BPL 2021-22, Final: Watch Fortune Barishal Vs Comilla Victorians, Bangladesh Premier League Title Clash Live

India Gets AFC Nod To Host 2023 Asian Cup Third Round Qualifiers In Kolkata

Live Streaming, PSL 2022, Islamabad United Vs Peshawar Zalmi: Watch Pakistan Super League, Match 24

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Patients lie on hospital beds as they wait at a temporary holding area outside Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong Hospitals Overwhelmed Amid Surge In Covid Cases

Ukraine's Unity Day Ukrainian national flag waves over the center of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, just 40 kilometers (25 miles) from some of the tens of thousands of Russian troops massed at the border of Ukraine, feels particularly perilous.

People In Ukraine Celebrate 'Day Of Unity'

Rescue workers and residents search for victims in an area affected by landslides in Petropolis, Brazil.

Deadly Brazil Rains Set Off Mudslides, Several Dead

India's captain Rohit Sharma, right, and West Indies' captain Kieron Pollard greet each other after India won the first T20 cricket match against West Indies, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

IND v WI, 1st T20: Dream Debut For Ravi Bishnoi, India Keep West Indies Winless

Residents pose with the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics mascots ice sculptures and an illuminated torch on display with the ice sculptures lit by colorful lights at the Longqingxia Ice and Snow Festival, during the Lantern Festival in Yanqing district of Beijing.

Longqingxia Ice And Snow Festival