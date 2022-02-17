Live Streaming Of Jamshedpur FC Vs Mumbai City: How To Watch Rescheduled ISL 2021-22 Football Match

Defending Indian Super League (ISL) champions Mumbai City FC face title challengers Jamshedpur FC in a crucial mid-table clash on Thursday. The match will be telecast live. Here's all you need to know about Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City: (More Football News)

Both Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City are aiming to secure ISL 2021-22 semifinal spots and when they meet at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim in Goa tonight, no punches will be pulled.

Mumbai City are placed fifth in the table with 25 points, same as Jamshedpur who are in the fourth spot but with a game in hand. A win for both teams will propel them to third place and help cut the gap on leaders Hyderabad FC and second-placed ATK Mohun Bagan.

Mumbai arrested their lean patch with two back-to-back victories and steadied their ship. They have looked good of late with the likes of Bipin Thounaojam coming good. He scored a brace and provided one assist in the Islanders’ 4-1 win over Odisha FC. Ahmed Jahouh is also aiming for a record of Mumbai's all-time leading assist provider. Nkufo Isako Arnold, who provided eight assists in the 2018-19 season holds the record now and Jahouh is tied for the second position after his seven assists this season.

Jamshedpur have been in good goalscoring touch too, racking up three against Kerala Blasters in their last outing. Daniel Chima Chukwu can't stop scoring goals since joining their ranks. Jamshedpur's strength lies in set-pieces too, the side scoring eight goals from free-kicks this season, the highest by any club.

Head-to-head

Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC have played each other nine times previously, with the former winning four of those matches. The Islanders emerged victorious on three occasions, while the remaining two were draws. The last time the two teams met, Mumbai beat Jamshedpur 4-2 in a high-scoring affair.

Match and telecast details

Match : 67th match of Indian Super League 2021-22 between Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC.

Date : February 17 (Thursday), 2021

Kick-off Time : 7.30 PM IST

Venue : Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa

TV Channels : Star Sports Network

Live Streaming : Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV

Key Players