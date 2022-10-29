Live Streaming Of English Premier League 2022-23: When And Where To Watch Manchester United Vs West Ham United Football Match Live

After a shaky start to the season, mostly the loss to Brighton at home, 4-0 thrashing to Brentford and a 6-3 defeat to bitter rivals Manchester City, Erik ten Hag's Manchester United is finally coming good. After beating Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur 2-0, the Red Devils followed it up with a 3-0 win over Sheriff Tiraspol. United hasn't won the Premier League title since legendary manager Alex Ferguson retired in 2013. But Ten Hag would not look to the future just yet.



The Dutch manager is tasked with a rebuilding job at Old Trafford and with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool surging ahead, Erik ten Hag's first priority this season would be to get Champions League football at the Theatre Of Dreams. United sits in sixth place in the table, six points off reigning champion City. But with confidence-boosting wins against Liverpool, league leader Arsenal and Tottenham, Manchester United are climbing up the table.

As for West Ham United, David Moyes returns to his old hunting ground as the Hammers boss. The Scot returns to his former employee where he was in-charge for 51 games as the Red Devils boss. West Ham who have had a bad run of form off late, are turning the tables. Moyes is yet to win at Old Trafford as a visiting manager with zero wins and four draws to go with 11 defeats.

Team News:

West Ham will decide on their star forward Jarrod Bowen, who missed their European victory over Silkeborg with an injury. The likes of Lucas Paqueta, Craig Dawson and Maxwel Cornet are still out. As for Manchester United, superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is back in the squad after missing out on the Chelsea trip. Frenchman Anthony Martial still remains out.

How To Watch Manchester United vs West Ham United, EPL 2022-23 Football Match Live?



Star Sports has the broadcast rights of the English Premier League 2022-23 in India. The match kicks-off on Sunday, 29th October at 9:45 PM IST. Live streaming of Manchester United vs West Ham United will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

(With inputs from AP)