Friday, Feb 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Live Streaming Of Bengaluru FC Vs Jamshedpur FC: When And Where To Watch ISL 2021-22 Football Match

Check out match and telecast details of Bengaluru FC Vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2021-22 match. Jamshedpur FC come into the game after winning three consecutive matches.

Live Streaming Of Bengaluru FC Vs Jamshedpur FC: When And Where To Watch ISL 2021-22 Football Match
Bengaluru FC's Prince Ibara has played a key role for the Blues in ISL 2021-22. ISL

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Feb 2022 8:12 pm

Jamshedpur FC face a resurgent Bengaluru FC in Indian Super League 2021-22 on Saturday. While a win can keep the Men of Steel well on course for the top spot in table, a win to the Blues will keep them in contention for a playoff spot. (More Football News)

When the two teams had faced each other previously in the ongoing season, the game had ended in a goalless draw. But this time, both the sides would look to grab all the three points rather than sharing spoils.

Related stories

Africa Cup Of Nations: Mohamed Salah's Egypt Face Sadio Mane's Senegal In 'Liverpool' Final

Copa Del Rey: Athletic Bilbao Knock Real Madrid Out, Enter Semifinal

While Jamshedpur FC are at the second spot in the points table after registering three back-to-back wins in the ongoing season, the Blues have also come to the contest after winning two consecutive matches, with their last win coming against in-form Kerala Blasters.

"I think it will be a tough game for sure, but now after quarantine, we've had three games in seven days. We are still not back to our best, condition-wise, and that's something we want to work towards," said Blues’ head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli ahead of game against Jamshedpur FC.

Meanwhile, the opponent head coach Owen Coyle said: "We know the quality that we have. What we want to do is see the job through. We have the opportunity to attain the points and want to continue our winning run."

Head-To-Head

Matches Played: 9
Bengaluru FC: 2  
Jamshedpur FC:  4
Draw: 3

When is Bengaluru FC Vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2021-22 match?
The Bengaluru FC Vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2021-22 match is on February 5, 2022 (Saturday).

At what time Bengaluru FC Vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2021-22 match starts?
The Bengaluru FC Vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2021-22 match starts at 7:30 PM IST.

Where is Bengaluru FC Vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2021-22 match being played?
Bengaluru FC Vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2021-22 match will be played at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim.

Which channel will telecast Bengaluru FC Vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2021-22 match?
Bengaluru FC Vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2021-22 match will be telecast on Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 1 Bangla.

How to watch live streaming of Bengaluru FC Vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2021-22 match?
The live streaming of Bengaluru FC Vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2021-22 match will be done via Disney+Hotstar and JioTV.

Tags

Sports Football Indian Super League (ISL) ISL 2021-22 Jamshedpur FC Bengaluru FC Bengaluru FC Vs Jamshedpur FC
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: China, South Korea Set Up Final Date

AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: China, South Korea Set Up Final Date

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: Sune Luus To Lead South Africa, Lizelle Lee Returns

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 Opening Ceremony - In Pics

Live Streaming, BPL 2022, Comilla Victorians Vs Minister Group Dhaka: Watch Bangladesh Premier League, Match 20

IND Vs WI: T20I Series To Be Held Behind Closed Doors, Says Sourav Ganguly

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Chinese players celebrate after they beat Japan in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 in Pune.

AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: China, South Korea Set Up Final Date

Dancers perform as an image is projected inside Olympic Stadium prior to the start of the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 Opening Ceremony - In Pics

Exile Tibetans shout slogans as they march towards Chinese embassy during a protest against Beijing Winter Olympic Games in New Delhi.

Tibetans Protest Against Beijing Winter Olympic Games

Idols of Goddess Saraswati kept in Kumartuli.

Idols Of Goddess Saraswati In Kumartuli Ahead Of Basant Panchami

Actress Alia Bhatt as Gangubai in a still from the 'Gangubai Kathiwadi' trailer.

In Pics: Here's A Look At Alia Bhatt-Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Trailer