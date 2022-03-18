Friday, Mar 18, 2022
Live Streaming Of All England Open Badminton Championships 2022: All Eyes On Giant-Killer Lakshya Sen

Ranked 11th in the world, Lakshya Sen faces World Co. 27 Chinese Lu Guang Zu in the All England Open Badminton Championships 2022 quarterfinals.

India's hopes live on Lakshya Sen at the All England Badminton Open Championships 2022. BWF

Updated: 18 Mar 2022 2:17 pm

After the exit of big names like PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth at the All England Open Badminton Championships 2022, the whole of India’s expectations lies on giant-killer Lakshya Sen as the 20-year-old aims to become the third Indian to win the prestigious title in Birmingham. (More Badminton News)

Lakshya, the winner of bronze medal at BWF World Championships in Spain last year, has been in imperious form throughout the season so far. He won the Indian Open 2022 at home before finishing runner-up at the German Open 2022.

Continuing his rich form, the Almora-born lad stunned world no. 3 Anders Antonsen of Denmark 21-16, 21-18 in 55 minutes at Arena Birmingham on Thursday to enter the quarterfinals. This was their first-ever meeting in the BWF circuit. Antonsen is a two-time BWF World Championships medallist (2018 and 2021).

The All England Open Badminton Championships 2022 can be seen live on the subscription-based Voot Select platform and Jio TV in India. The matches on Friday start from 3:30 PM IST onwards. MTV and VH1 TV Channels will also live telecast the All England Open Badminton Championships 2022 in India.

One can also watch the games at bwf.tv.  

Lakshya, ranked 11th in the world, will next face Chinese World Co. 27 Lu Guang Zu in the quarterfinals on Friday. Both shuttlers haven’t faced each other in the BWF circuit before. Lakshya had compatriot Sourabh Verma in the first round. If everything goes well, Lakshya could end up in front of second-seed Japanese Kento Momota in semis.

Among other Indians in the competition, the fifth-seed men’s doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will be up against the Indonesian World No.1 pair of Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo in the quarterfinals.

In women’s doubles, India’s Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela will bid to reach the semifinals against second-seed Korean pair of Lee Sohee and Shin Seungchan. All there India’s matches will be played on Friday.  

Only two Indians have ever won the All England Open Badminton Championships – Prakash Padukone in 1980 and Pullela Gopichand in 2001.  

