Hardik Pandya Gives Update On His Fitness, Says ‘Feeling Good, Strong’

Ahmedabad franchise bought Hardik Pandya, who was not reatained by Mumbai Indians, from IPL players draft for INR 15 crore and named him captain.

Hardik Pandya will be the captain of Ahmedabad franchise in IPL 2022. - Twitter/@hardikpandya7

Updated: 25 Jan 2022 7:26 pm

Star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who has been on the sidelines due to injury, revealed that he is feeling good and strong. He added that he is preparing to play as an all-rounder. (More Cricket News)

Hardik hasn’t played for India since the nation’s ouster from T20 World Cup last year in November. He underwent rehabilitation for his back problem, an issue that kept him away from bowling for a long time and restricted him to limited bowling of late.

Providing an update on his health status, Hardik said that he is feeling good and strong.

“I want to play as an all-rounder. If something goes bad, then I don’t know but my preparations, my hard work are all about playing as an all-rounder. I am feeling good, feeling strong and eventually, the time will say what happens,” Hardik Pandya told journalist Boria Majumdar on his show ‘Backstage with Boria’.

Hardik, who was released by Mumbai Indians and got picked by Ahmedabad franchise from players draft to captain the side in IPL, said that he will look to set examples with his leadership.

“My way of leadership is to set examples, to set culture, to set the attitude which the team wants to play with. So, my way of leadership is taking the team along. So, my philosophy isn’t too complicated. You have to make sure the environment is nice and the players are feeling at home and once everyone gets comfortable, they realize their potential,” Hardik said.

The Ahmedabad franchise bought Hardik for INR 15 crore, while it paid an equal amount of money to bag the services of Rashid Khan. Meanwhile, Subhman Gill was bought by the Ahmedabad side for INR 8 crore.

Sports Cricket Hardik Pandya India National Cricket Team
