Delhi Vs Tamil Nadu Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group D Round 2 Match

Tamil Nadu earned a thumping victory in their opening encounter against a formidable Saurashtra, winning the match by an innings and 70 runs. N Jagadeesan smashed a century and Gurjapneet Singh picked six wickets in the second innings for Tamil Nadu. Led by left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore, Tamil Nadu will be looking to do well against Delhi as well to stamp their authority as one of the favorites for the title.