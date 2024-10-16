Delhi Vs Tamil Nadu Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group D Round 2 Match

Tamil Nadu will be looking to maintain their winning start in the ongoing Ranji Trophy when they face Delhi in the second match of both the teams in the tournament.
Tamil Nadu earned a thumping victory in their opening encounter against a formidable Saurashtra, winning the match by an innings and 70 runs. N Jagadeesan smashed a century and Gurjapneet Singh picked six wickets in the second innings for Tamil Nadu. Led by left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore, Tamil Nadu will be looking to do well against Delhi as well to stamp their authority as one of the favorites for the title.
Delhi played Chhattisgarh in their opener and settled for a draw. Jonty Sidhu scored a hundred for Delhi in the match to help Delhi get a first innings lead and get three points from their first match. Led by Himmat Singh, Delhi will try to pose challenge in front of a strong Tamil Nadu side.
Check out below the important details related to the Delhi vs Tamil Nadu Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group D match.
Delhi Vs Tamil Nadu Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Live Streaming
When is the Delhi Vs Tamil Nadu, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group D match?
Delhi Vs Tamil Nadu, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match takes place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The match is scheduled from October 18 to 21. Play begins from 9:30 AM IST.
Where to watch the Delhi Vs Tamil Nadu, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group A match?
Select matches of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 matches will be available to watch on TV on Sports18 Network channels.