Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Claudio Ranieri Sacked Again! Watford Fire Italian After Less Than Four Months In Charge

In 13 EPL games, Claudio Ranieri managed only seven points. After 20 matches, Watford are in the EPL relegation zone with 14 points.

Claudio Ranieri Sacked Again! Watford Fire Italian After Less Than Four Months In Charge
Claudio Ranieri has managed some of the biggest clubs in Europe, and remains a respected figure. - AP Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Jan 2022 8:49 am

Claudio Ranieri, who famously helped Leicester beat all odds and win the English Premier League (EPL) title in 2015-16, lasted only 14 games at Vicarage Road as relegation-threatened Watford fired the Italian on Monday. (More Football News)

Ranieri, 70, was hired as a replacement for Xisco Munoz by the Pozzo family-owned club in October 2021 in a two-year deal. But the former Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Juventus, and Inter Milan boss was sacked after less than four months in charge.

Related stories

Brentford Beat Claudio Ranieri's Watford 2-1 In Dramatic Premier League Match

Leeds Vs Liverpool, Watford Vs Wolves EPL Matches Postponed Due To COVID Outbreak

EPL: Manchester United’s 4-1 Loss Vs Watford Piles More Pressure On Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

In 13 EPL games, the Italian managed only seven points and the Hornets are in the relegation zone (19 with 14 points from 20 games) after their 0-3 defeat against fellow strugglers Norwich on Sunday.

Under Ranieri, Watford have lost 11 of their 14 games, including a 1-4 defeat against Leicester in the FA Cup. 

Watford said in a statement that the club needed time to "give a new appointment sufficient time to work with a talented squad." 

"The Hornets' board recognises Claudio as a man of great integrity and honour, who will always be respected here at Vicarage Road for his efforts in leading the team with dignity," the statement read.

Watford are looking for a third manager this season.

"However the board feels that, with nearly half of the Premier League campaign remaining, a change in the head coach position now will give a new appointment sufficient time to work with a talented squad to achieve the immediate goal of retaining Premier League status."

This is the eighth managerial change in the EPL this season, after Xisco, Steve Bruce (Newcastle), Nuno Espirito Santo (Tottenham), Daniel Farke (Norwich), Aston Villa (Dean Smith), Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Manchester United) and Rafael Benitez (Everton).

And Watford are looking for third manager this season.

Ranieri has managed some of the biggest clubs in Europe and remains a respected figure.

He was sacked by Fulham in 2019 and returned to England after two years in Italy where he managed AS Roma and Sampdoria.

Watford next meet Burnley on February 5.

Tags

Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

Ravi Shastri Defends Indian Cricket Team, Says 'There Will Be Wins And Losses'

Ravi Shastri Defends Indian Cricket Team, Says 'There Will Be Wins And Losses'

Several Killed At African Cup Stampede: A Look At Major Football-related Crowd Disasters

French Open 2022: Novak Djokovic Could Defend Roland Garros Title Under Latest COVID-19 Vaccine Rules

AUS Vs SL: Josh Hazlewood Picked For Sri Lanka Series; David Warner, Mitchell Marsh Sit Out

Australian Open 2022: Madison Keys Enters First Grand Slam Semis In 4 Years

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Students wearing masks wait at the gate of a school to attend classes in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, Mumbai.

Mumbai Students Mask Up As Schools Reopen After Covid-19 Scare

Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces, train in a city park in Kyiv, Ukraine. Dozens of civilians have been joining Ukraine's army reserves in recent weeks amid fears about Russian invasion.

Photo Gallery: Ukrainian Soldiers On Their Feet Amid Russian Threat

Alize Cornet of France reacts after defeating Simona Halep of Romania in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 8: Alize Cornet Steals The Show As Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas Enter Quarters

The first time we saw the director acting in a film was in the 1969 romance drama 'Aradhna'. In the film he played the role of lead actor Rajesh Khanna's friend and was seen in a few scenes in the film. The film also starred actress Sharmila Tagore in the lead role.

On Subhash Ghai's 77th Birthday, 5 Memorable Cameos In His Movies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils a hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Parakram Diwas, at a programme in New Delhi. Union Ministers Amit Shah and Hardeep Singh Puri are also seen.

PM Modi Unveils Hologram Statue Of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose On His Birth Annivesary