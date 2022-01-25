Claudio Ranieri, who famously helped Leicester beat all odds and win the English Premier League (EPL) title in 2015-16, lasted only 14 games at Vicarage Road as relegation-threatened Watford fired the Italian on Monday. (More Football News)

Ranieri, 70, was hired as a replacement for Xisco Munoz by the Pozzo family-owned club in October 2021 in a two-year deal. But the former Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Juventus, and Inter Milan boss was sacked after less than four months in charge.

In 13 EPL games, the Italian managed only seven points and the Hornets are in the relegation zone (19 with 14 points from 20 games) after their 0-3 defeat against fellow strugglers Norwich on Sunday.

Under Ranieri, Watford have lost 11 of their 14 games, including a 1-4 defeat against Leicester in the FA Cup.

Watford said in a statement that the club needed time to "give a new appointment sufficient time to work with a talented squad."

"The Hornets' board recognises Claudio as a man of great integrity and honour, who will always be respected here at Vicarage Road for his efforts in leading the team with dignity," the statement read.

Watford are looking for a third manager this season.

"However the board feels that, with nearly half of the Premier League campaign remaining, a change in the head coach position now will give a new appointment sufficient time to work with a talented squad to achieve the immediate goal of retaining Premier League status."

This is the eighth managerial change in the EPL this season, after Xisco, Steve Bruce (Newcastle), Nuno Espirito Santo (Tottenham), Daniel Farke (Norwich), Aston Villa (Dean Smith), Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Manchester United) and Rafael Benitez (Everton).

And Watford are looking for third manager this season.

Ranieri has managed some of the biggest clubs in Europe and remains a respected figure.

He was sacked by Fulham in 2019 and returned to England after two years in Italy where he managed AS Roma and Sampdoria.

Watford next meet Burnley on February 5.