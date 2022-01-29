Saturday, Jan 29, 2022
UP Assembly Polls: Election Commission Bans All Exit Polls

UP's Chief Electoral Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla announced that conducting the exit polls, its publication in print or electronic media or its publicity has been banned from 7.00 am on February 10 to 6.30 pm on March 7.

Election Commission of India (ECI) - PTI

Updated: 29 Jan 2022 7:15 pm

The Election Commission on Saturday announced ban on all exit polls pertaining to the coming Assembly elections from 7.00 am on February 10 to 6.30 pm on March 7.

In a statement issued on Saturday, UP's Chief Electoral Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla said that conducting the exit polls, its publication in print or electronic media or its publicity has been banned from 7.00 am on February 10 to 6.30 pm on March 7.

Any person who violates the order will be punished with a two-year jail term or fine or both. 

Tags

National Election Commission Of India (ECI) Exit Polls UP Assembly Election 2022
