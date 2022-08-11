Thursday, Aug 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

TPDDL Achieves Full RPO Compliance

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited on Thursday claimed that it has sourced 2,200 million units of green power from renewable sources. 

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited
Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Aug 2022 5:38 pm

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited on Thursday claimed that it has sourced 2,200 million units of green power from renewable sources. 

With this, the company has become a 100 percent Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) compliant discom for the second consecutive year, it claimed.

"We have sourced 2200 Million Units (MUs) of green power from renewable sources like solar, wind, hydro and waste to energy, including large hydro sources, and fulfilled RPO for the financial year 2021-22 through physical power," the company said.  

The discom asserted that this is approximately 25 percent of the total units sold to consumers by it in its operational area.

"We are extensively promoting the usage of green power and embracing sustainability. We are aligned with the government's vision of becoming an energy secure nation and attaining a greater share of energy requirements from renewables by 2030," said Mr. Ganesh Srinivasan, CEO, TPDDL.  

"We have made adequate tie-ups for meeting the future RPO targets as well and are looking at enhancing our green energy portfolio to 50 percent by 2027,” he said.

(Inputs from PTI)

Related stories

Assam Aiming At Meeting 50% Of Power Demand Through Solar Energy By 2026: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Rooftop Solar Energy Panels To Be Set Up In All CAPF Establishments

Glasgow COP26: India Reports 17 Times Increase In Solar Energy Production Over 7 Years

Tags

National Power Delhi Distribution Limited Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) Compliant Mr. Ganesh Srinivasan 2200 Million Units Of Green Power Renewable Sources Physical Power Operational Area
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Watch Out Before You Take A Lucrative Low-Interest Housing Loan From A Developer

Watch Out Before You Take A Lucrative Low-Interest Housing Loan From A Developer

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Highlights: India Finishes 4th With 22 Gold Medals

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Highlights: India Finishes 4th With 22 Gold Medals