Saturday, Apr 23, 2022
TMC Appoints Ripun Bora As President Of Its Assam Unit

The party, in a tweet, said "We are pleased to share that our Hon'ble Chairperson Smt Mamata Banerjee has appointed Shri Ripun Bora (Ex-MP, Rajya Sabha) as the state president of the Assam unit."

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee PTI

Updated: 23 Apr 2022 8:51 pm

The TMC on Saturday appointed former Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora as the party’s Assam unit president. Bora, an ex-minister of Assam Minister, quit the Congress and joined the TMC a week ago in the presence of the party’s national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee.

Bora, as a joint candidate of opposition parties in Assam, had unsuccessfully contested the recent Rajya Sabha election. 

(With PTI inputs)

