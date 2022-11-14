Monday, Nov 14, 2022
Slapped, Kicked, Forced To Chant Religious Slogans; Video Of Ragging In Hyderabad Taking Social Media To Storms

On November 1, Himak Bansal, a third year student of a business school had been slapped and asked chant religious slogans. Himak allegedly earlier posted some comments against Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) in social media post.

Stop Ragging Protest (Representative Image)
Stop Ragging Protest (Representative Image) File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Nov 2022 11:48 am

A ragging video in Hyderabad that has taken the social media to storms has become a new point of contention between ruling Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) government and BJP.

The video of a student in ICFAI foundation for higher education (IFHE) that has gone viral shows him being beaten up and forced to chant some religious slogans. Himak Bansal, the third year student of the college was being thrashed badly by a group of male students who allegedly said, “We want to fix his ideology. We will beat him into coma and he will remember a whole new world.”

One of the attackers snatched his wallet and referred to other saying “Take all the money you want.” They brutally kicked and slapped Himak and twisted one of his hands.

 

The incident that happened on November 1 immediately brought the notice of the police and eight of the 12 students including a minor had been taken into police custody. The rest are still on run.

The police have also asked five people from the management to appear in front of the police. The business school in its statement categorically said that they have ‘zero tolerance’ towards such incidents. They also added that the 12 students had been immediately suspended soon after the incident was reported.

The brutal incident happened after Himak posted a derogatory comment against Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

Following the incident Himak rushed to the police and filed an FIR. In his complaint he said that the attackers asked him to open his trousers or else be beaten to death. Himak then tweeted his complaint and tagged Telangana minister and son of the CM K T Rama Rao. He also tagged the Cyderabad Police commissioner.

In the video Himak could be heard chanting ‘Jai Mata Di’ and ‘Allahu Akbar’. In this context, BJP has thrown its hats into the rings and slammed the KCR government for not taking proper actions. Rachana Reddy, a senior BJP leader told ANI, “It is not about religion here. It is pseudo-secularism where such provocative incidents go unnoticed.”

Tags

National Ragging Hyderabad Ragging Himak Bansal Business School Ragging Chanting Allahu Akhbar
Visually told More

