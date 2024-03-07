Answering a question after his speech, he said, "That is why for India, in a changing world, our own equilibrium, our own balances with other countries are changing as well. They don't have to be acrimonious, but the balance is changing."

The External Affairs Minister had on March 2 in Delhi raised a similar point while speaking at an interactive session of a think tank. “China must adhere to border management pacts and there has to be peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) for improvement in Sino-India ties,” Jaishankar asserted amid the lingering military face-off in eastern Ladakh.

In his remarks, in an apparent reference to India’s increasing economic strength, he said, “We cannot become, in GDP, from number 11 to number five and (expect) everything remains the same. It will not remain the same.”

“But how to create new equilibriums ... in a less frictional manner ... I think that today, the management of the global order, some of us are trying to help. Some of us have other approaches to countries in various sectors and also that broadens the spectrum,” the Minister added.