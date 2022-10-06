Over 200 RAS Officers Transferred In Rajasthan

In a major administrative reshuffle, 201 Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officers were transferred to the state on Wednesday.

The department of personnel issued the transfer list which included several sub-divisional officers.

Lalaram Gugarwal, a member of the board of revenue Ajmer, was made special assistant to the industry minister while Rajendra Kumar Verma, registrar of Rajasthan civil services appellate authority, was posted as additional director of the social justice and empowerment department.

Bal Mukund Asawa, secretary of UIT Udaipur, was made the additional commissioner (administration) in the excise department in Udaipur.

(Inputs from PTI)