Friday, Feb 25, 2022
Night Curfew To Be Lifted In Delhi, Schools To Follow Hybrid Mode: CM Kejriwal

CM Arvind Kejriwal said that the restrictions were lifted as the Covid-19 situation had improved and people were facing hardships due to the curbs.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal PTI

Updated: 25 Feb 2022 2:58 pm

The DDMA has decided to withdraw all Covid-related restrictions, including night curfew in Delhi, restart physical classes in schools from April 1 and reduce the fine for not wearing masks from Rs 2,000 to Rs 500, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday.

The chief minister said the restrictions were lifted as the Covid-19 situation had improved and people were facing hardships due to the curbs.

The decisions were taken during  the meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Friday. 

"Delhi Disaster Management Authority  withdraws all restrictions as situation improves n people facing hardships due to loss of jobs.

"Schools to function fully offline from 1 Apr. Fines for not wearing masks reduced to Rs 500. All should continue following Covid Appropriate Behaviour. Govt will keep strict watch," Kejriwal tweeted.

Emphasis was also laid during the meeting, chaired by by Lt Governor Anil Baijal, on following the precautions as well as vaccination. 

