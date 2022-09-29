Thursday, Sep 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maharashtra: Diagnostic Lab Asked To Pay Rs 15,000 To Man Who Missed Flight Due To Wrong Date In Covid-19 Test Report

While the date on the certificate was November 29 for his wife and child, the date on his document was erroneously put as November 28, due to which he was not allowed to board the flight.

Government asks to publicise free booster dose for Covid-19
Lab pays compensation for a man, who missed his flight

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Sep 2022 4:12 pm

The Thane District Consumer Complaints Redressal Commission has directed a lab to pay Rs 15,000 as compensation to a man who missed his flight to Dubai due to a error in his COVID-19 test certificate.

The man, his wife and child were to travel to Dubai on December 2, 2020 and, as per rules at the time, took a test within 72 hours of departure to obtain a COVID-19 negative certificate.

While the date on the certificate was November 29 for his wife and child, the date on his document was erroneously put as November 28, due to which he was not allowed to board the flight.

After the lab refused to pay his ticket amount, the man approached the TDCCRC with a complaint under the Consumer Protection Act for "deficiency in service and unfair trade parctice", an official said.

Commission president VC Premchandani and member Poonam V Maharshi's compensation order was of September 22, the details of which were made available on Thursday.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Moeen Ali Returns To Roots As ENG Face PAK

Moeen Ali Returns To Roots As ENG Face PAK

Godrej Properties buys 7-Acre Land In Bengaluru; Eyes Rs 750 Crore Revenue

Godrej Properties buys 7-Acre Land In Bengaluru; Eyes Rs 750 Crore Revenue