Sunday, Oct 23, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maharashtra: 70-Year-Old Man Killed By Tiger In Chandrapur; Second Death In Three Days

A 70-year-old farmer was on Saturday killed in a tiger attack in Brahmapuri tehsil of Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, a forest department official said.

Rajasthan’s Ramgarh Vishdhari Sanctuary As Nation’s 52nd Tiger Reserve
Rajasthan’s Ramgarh Vishdhari Sanctuary As Nation’s 52nd Tiger Reserve Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Oct 2022 7:32 am

A 70-year-old farmer was on Saturday killed in a tiger attack in Brahmapuri tehsil of Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, a forest department official said.

Sadashiv Undirwade of Kudesaoli village was at his farm near a forested patch when a tiger lurking in the thicket pounced on him, killing him on the spot, the Chandrapur Territorial Circle official said.

"The kin of the deceased has been given initial compensation. Villagers have sought that the big cat is captured by setting up cages in the vicinity," he said.

On October 20, a 40-year-old woman identified as Rupa Ramchandra Mhaske was killed by a tiger near Halda village in Bramhapuri tehsil.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National 70-year-old Farmer Rupa Ramchandra Mhaske Sadashiv Undirwade Of Kudesaoli Village Chandrapur Territorial Circle Official Killed In A Tiger Attack Brahmapuri Tehsil Maharashtra's Chandrapur District

Outlook Podcast | Who Is Ram?

Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Infosys Approves Gig Work For Employees Amid Moonlighting Row

Infosys Approves Gig Work For Employees Amid Moonlighting Row

Live Streaming Of ISL 2022-23: When And Where To Watch Chennaiyin FC Vs FC Goa Football Match Live

Live Streaming Of ISL 2022-23: When And Where To Watch Chennaiyin FC Vs FC Goa Football Match Live