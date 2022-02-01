Maha: Nashik Records 1,482 COVID-19 Cases; Six Casualties

With the addition of 1,482 new cases of COVID-19, the tally of infections in Maharashtra's Nashik district reached 4,68,251 on Tuesday, an official said. At least 2,874 patients were discharged from hospitals, while six died of the infection during the day, raising the count of recoveries to 4,45,983 and toll to 8,813, he said.

The district is currently left with 13,450 active cases, the official added. Of the total number of cases so far, 2,69,057 were from Nashik city, 1,73,444 from other parts of the district, 13,781 from Malegaon and 8,053 patients were from outside the district, the administration said.

With inputs from PTI