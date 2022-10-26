Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022
Kejriwal To Visit Ghazipur Landfill Site Thursday, Alleges BJP Built 3 Garbage Mountains In 15 Yrs

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi's chief minister, accused the BJP Wednesday of filling the city with garbage and creating three garbage mountains.

Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Oct 2022 7:31 pm

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday accused the BJP, which ruled the three erstwhile municipal corporations in Delhi, of doing nothing other than creating three garbage mountains and filling the city with waste.

In a tweet, Kejriwal said that he will visit the Ghazipur landfill site and urged people to accompany him. 

"I asked one of their (BJP) leaders: What work did you do in the municipal corporation in 15 years? While shying away, he told two things - 1) (They) Built three big garbage mountains, and 2) Filled the entire Delhi with garbage. Tomorrow morning I will go to see the Ghazipur garbage mountain. You please also come," he tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal at a press conference claimed the people of Delhi would reject the BJP in the upcoming MCD polls and give a chance to the Aam Aadmi Party to clean up the national capital.

He challenged the BJP to showcase one good work it had done during its 15 years of rule in the civic bodies.

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls are expected to be held at the end of 2022 or early next year. However, there has been no formal announcement regarding the dates.

In 2017, the BJP swept the civic body polls, bagging 181 wards in the erstwhile south, north, and east Delhi municipal corporations.
The Centre unified the three municipal corporations this year into the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. 
 

