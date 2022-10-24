Monday, Oct 24, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Karnataka Tourism Minister Anand Singh Receives Flak For Distributing Expensive Diwali Gifts

Some elected municipal members refused to take the gift boxes, alleging that the gifts were timed around the fast-approaching Assembly elections.

Contents of the Diwali gift by Karnataka Tourism Minister Anand Singh
Contents of the Diwali gift by Karnataka Tourism Minister Anand Singh

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Oct 2022 3:17 pm

Tourism Minister Anand Singh has landed in controversy after photographs of the expensive Diwali gifts that he gave elected members of his Hosapete constituency went viral. The invitation to attend the Lakshmi puja at his house was accompanied by the box containing gold, silver, clothing, and cash.

The Hosapete constituency has one Municipal Corporation with 35 elected and five nominated members, and 10-gram panchayats with 182 members.

Singh has distributed two sets of gift boxes one for municipal corporation members and the other for gram panchayat members. While Rs 1 lakh cash, 144 gm of gold, 1 kg of silver, a silk sari, a dhoti, and a dry fruit box were gifted to municipal members, while panchayat members received comparatively lesser cash and no gold, but all the other items.

Some elected municipal members refused to take the gift boxes, alleging that the gifts were timed around the fast-approaching Assembly elections.

But Singh’s supporters claim he sends Diwali gifts to elected representatives every year, and that his gesture sounds controversial only this time in light of the impending polls.

Apart from elected representatives, officials and other important persons in the district, they claim, have also received the gift boxes. “Singh sends gift boxes as part of the invitation during every Ganesha and Diwali festival. He sends them to his close friends and elected representatives. We are not sure why it has been whipped into a controversy,” said a supporter.

Singh has refused to comment on the criticism.

Related stories

Karnataka Minister Blames Mysuru Rape Victim For Going To Desolate Area At Night, Apologises

Tags

National

Outlook Podcast | Who Is Ram?

Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Nurse Tied, Gangraped, Filmed Inside Her Workplace In Chhattisgarh; Minor Among 3 Arrested

Nurse Tied, Gangraped, Filmed Inside Her Workplace In Chhattisgarh; Minor Among 3 Arrested

Chhattisgarh Sees Nine Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 271

Chhattisgarh Sees Nine Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 271