Global Responsible Tourism Summit and Festival 2026

In Photos | From Kolabou Snan to Dhaak Processions, Bengal Marks Maha Saptami

P
Photo Webdesk
Published at:

Devotees gather along the Ganga, Hooghly and Mahananda rivers for Kolabou Snan as West Bengal marks Maha Saptami during Durga Puja. From Kolkata and Nadia to Siliguri and Birbhum, people take part in the morning rituals before returning in processions, accompanied by the beats of dhaak drums. In Kolkata, devotees perform Kola Bou rituals along the Ganga, while crowds throng the wholesale flower market as preparations for the festival continue. The rituals and gatherings mark Maha Saptami across the state on Saturday.

image Prefer on Google
Durga Puja festivities in Birbhum
People perform 'Kolabou Snan' rituals on the occasion of 'Maha Saptami' during the ongoing 'Durga Puja' festival, at Hatserandi village, in Birbhum, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI
1/9
Durga Puja festivities in Kolkata
People perform 'Kola Bou' rituals on the bank of the Ganga river at a ghat, on the occasion of 'Maha Saptami' during the ongoing 'Durga Puja' festival, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
2/9
Durga Puja festivities in Siliguri
People return after performing 'Kolabou Snan', also known as 'Nabapatrika Snan', rituals in the Mahananda river on the occasion of 'Maha Saptami' during the ongoing 'Durga Puja' festival, in Siliguri, West Bengal, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | Photo: PTI
3/9
Durga Puja festivities on Maha Saptami
People return in a procession after performing 'Kolabou Snan' rituals on the occasion of 'Maha Saptami' during the ongoing 'Durga Puja' festival, at Hatserandi village, in Birbhum, West Bengal, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | Photo: PTI
4/9
Pran Pratishtha Durga Puja
Artistes play 'dhaak' in a procession after 'Kolabou Snan' rituals on the occasion of 'Maha Saptami' during the ongoing 'Durga Puja' festival, at Hatserandi village, in Birbhum, West Bengal, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | Photo: PTI
5/9
Kola Bou Snan significance
People perform 'Kola Bou' rituals on the bank of the Ganga river at a ghat, on the occasion of 'Maha Saptami' during the ongoing 'Durga Puja' festival, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
6/9
Navadurga symbolism
People perform 'Kola Bou' rituals on the bank of the Ganga river at a ghat, on the occasion of 'Maha Saptami' during the ongoing 'Durga Puja' festival, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
7/9
Pran Pratishtha Durga Puja
A man performs 'Kola Bou' rituals in the Ganga river on the occasion of 'Maha Saptami' during the ongoing 'Durga Puja' festival, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
8/9
Nine plants of Nabapatrika
People perform 'Kolabou Snan' rituals in the Hooghly river on the occasion of 'Maha Saptami' during the ongoing 'Durga Puja' festival, in Nadia, West Bengal, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | Photo: PTI
9/9
Kolkata Durga Puja 2026 Saptami
People throng a wholesale flower market during the ongoing 'Durga Puja' festival, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories