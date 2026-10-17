In Photos | From Kolabou Snan to Dhaak Processions, Bengal Marks Maha Saptami

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 17 October 2026 1:53 pm

Devotees gather along the Ganga, Hooghly and Mahananda rivers for Kolabou Snan as West Bengal marks Maha Saptami during Durga Puja. From Kolkata and Nadia to Siliguri and Birbhum, people take part in the morning rituals before returning in processions, accompanied by the beats of dhaak drums. In Kolkata, devotees perform Kola Bou rituals along the Ganga, while crowds throng the wholesale flower market as preparations for the festival continue. The rituals and gatherings mark Maha Saptami across the state on Saturday.