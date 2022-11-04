Delhi: MCD Elections To Be Held On December 4, Counting Of Votes On December 7

The elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held on December 4 and counting of votes will be held on December 7, announced the Delhi State Election Commission on Friday.

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into effect in Delhi with the announcement of MCD election schedule on Friday.

Delhi State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev further announced that filing of nominations for MCD polls will begin from November 7.

Earlier this year, Delhi's East, North, and South civic bodies were merged into one Municipal Corporation of Delhi. The MCD covers 96 per cent of the national capital and only two pockets —the New Delhi Municipal Council that primarily covers the Lutyens' Delhi and Delhi Cantonment Board that manages the cantonment area— will remain out of MCD's ambit.

ANI reported Dev as saying that voting will be held in 250 municipal wards following the delimitation process.

"Forty-two seats reserved for scheduled castes (SCs). Out of those 42 seats for SC, 21 seats will be for SC women. One hundred and four seats will be reserved for women," said Dev, as per ANI.

"The issue of notification will be on Nov 7 and will end on Nov 14. The last date of withdrawal of candidature is Nov 19," said Dev.

(With PTI inputs)