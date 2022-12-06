Delhi MCD Elections: Delhi All Set For MCD Results Amid Tight Security

Delhi is all set for Municipal Corporation of Delhi election results (MCD results) on Wednesday. The voting was held on Sunday.

The exit polls predict that Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is headed to a landslide victory in the elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to be a distant second and the Congress is at the risk of being reduced to single digits, as per exit polls.

Officials said 42 centres have been set up for the counting of votes polled in MCD elections. The counting will start at 8 am.

Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 50.48 per cent. There are 250 wards in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and 1,349 candidates are in the fray in this election.

MCD elections vote counting preparations

"We are all set for the counting of votes tomorrow for which 42 centres have been set up. Counting will take place amid tight security arrangements," a senior official of the State Election Commission told PTI.

The centres are located in the following areas: Shastri Park, Yamuna Vihar, Mayur Vihar, Nand Nagari, Dwarka, Okhla, Mangolpuri, Pitampura, Alipur and Model Town.

Tight security arrangements have been made at all the centres with with 20 companies of Central Armed Police Forces and more than 10,000 police personnel deployed for the day at the centres, police officials said.

Security arrangements for MCD results

Besides the counting centres, heavy police presence will also be ensured outside the offices of political parties. Adequate security personnel will also be deployed to prevent clashes between activists of different parties.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Public Relations) Suman Nalwa said adequate security arrangements had been made for the day of counting.

The police are also keeping tabs on strongrooms where Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are stored and the counting centres.

"We are fully prepared for the counting day and keeping a strict vigil on the strongrooms," Nalwa said.

Stressing that the police's role did not end with the elections, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak had said earlier that it was also important to maintain security post the counting and celebrations.

"...we are here with a focused role of maintaining law and order and providing a safe and secure environment. If anything is going to disturb this, then professional police and legal action will be taken," Pathak had added.

Exit polls a boost for AAP, setback for BJP

Exit polls have shown that the AAP is set to win MCD elections the BJP is expected to be a distant second.

It was a direct contest between AAP and BJP and the BJP had deployed its who's who into the campaigning, ranging from top Delhi BJP leaders to BJP-ruled states' chief ministers, deputy chief ministers, and Union ministers. Yet the exit poll shows the BJP fell very much short of the desired numbers.

Kejriwal-led AAP's victory in MCD would consolidate its hold over Delhi politics and would bolster Kejriwal and AAP's credentials to be a challenger to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP in 2024 national elections.

If the final results are in accordance with the exit polls, it would be an embarrassment for the BJP, which had long ruled Delhi's civic bodies. In the previous Delhi civic bodies elections in 2017, the BJP won 181 of 270 wards.

Moreover, the MCD elections drubbing would be a setback to the BJP which was counting on winning the MCD to exert further pressure on the AAP.

(With PTI Inputs)