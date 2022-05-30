Monday, May 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

2 Killed As Bike Rams Into Mini-Truck In UP

Station House Officer, Lalauli police station, Alok Kumar Pandey said Anoop Singh (50) and his relative Vijaypal Singh (52) were returning to their Korari village when the accident took place, leaving them seriously injured.

2 Killed As Bike Rams Into Mini-Truck In UP
2 Killed As Bike Rams Into Mini-Truck In UP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 May 2022 7:09 pm

Two men were killed after their bike collided head-on with a mini-truck here, police said on Monday. The accident took place on the Banda-Tanda road here under Lalauli police station area limits, they said.

Station House Officer, Lalauli police station, Alok Kumar Pandey said Anoop Singh (50) and his relative Vijaypal Singh (52) were returning to their Korari village when the accident took place, leaving them seriously injured.

Related stories

BJP’s Nupur Sharma Booked For ‘Objectionable’ Comments Against Prophet Muhammad

Sam Bahadur: Meghna Gulzar Visits Jamia Millia Islamia For Sam Manekshaw Biopic

Advance Action On Bank Privatisation Underway: DFS Secretary

They were taken to the district hospital where they were declared dead, police said. Pandey said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and the mini-truck has been seized. Efforts are on to nab the mini-truck's driver, he added.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Bike Accident Accidents Civilian Casualty Fatehpur Uttar Pradesh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Will Gyanvapi Set Off Another Ayodhya In India?

Will Gyanvapi Set Off Another Ayodhya In India?

Becoming An IAS: Trials And Travails Of An Aspiring Civil Servant

Becoming An IAS: Trials And Travails Of An Aspiring Civil Servant