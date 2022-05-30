2 Killed As Bike Rams Into Mini-Truck In UP

Two men were killed after their bike collided head-on with a mini-truck here, police said on Monday. The accident took place on the Banda-Tanda road here under Lalauli police station area limits, they said.

Station House Officer, Lalauli police station, Alok Kumar Pandey said Anoop Singh (50) and his relative Vijaypal Singh (52) were returning to their Korari village when the accident took place, leaving them seriously injured.

They were taken to the district hospital where they were declared dead, police said. Pandey said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and the mini-truck has been seized. Efforts are on to nab the mini-truck's driver, he added.

