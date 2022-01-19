Cabinet approves fund infusion of Rs 1,500 cr in Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, said Union minister Anurag Thakur.
(This is a developing story. Further details awaited.)
Cabinet approves fund infusion of Rs 1,500 cr in Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, said Union minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday.
Cabinet approves fund infusion of Rs 1,500 cr in Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, said Union minister Anurag Thakur.
(This is a developing story. Further details awaited.)