Indonesia: People Leave Homes Near Erupting Volcano, Airport Closes Due To Ash Danger

“People who live in the Tagulandang Island area and are within a 6-kilometre radius must be immediately evacuated to a safe place outside the 6-kilometre radius," Abdul Muhari, spokesperson of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency, said Thursday. “And especially those who live near the coast should be aware of the potential for incandescent rocks to erupt, hot clouds and tsunami waves that could be triggered by the collapse of a volcanic body into the sea.”