China-North Korea Ties Get A New Link As Long-Delayed Border Bridge Opens

China and North Korea officially opened the New Yalu River Bridge on Thursday, connecting Dandong with Sinuiju through a four-lane road crossing
The bridge was completed in 2014 but remained unused for more than a decade, partly because connecting roads and customs facilities on the North Korean side were unfinished
The new link is intended to facilitate trade and passenger movement, but its wider economic impact will depend on how cross-border traffic develops and on broader conditions affecting North Korea’s trade
China and North Korea opened a new cross-border bridge on Thursday connecting the Chinese city of Dandong with Sinuiju in North Korea, completing a long-planned infrastructure project aimed at strengthening economic ties between the two countries.
The opening ceremony was jointly held by the two sides, with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and North Korean Premier Pak Thae Song delivering video speeches, China’s official Xinhua news agency reported. Li described the crossing as a new landmark of bilateral friendship and called for improved border clearance, greater connectivity and expanded economic cooperation.
Trade Connectivity
The new cable-stayed bridge crosses the Yalu River, which forms part of the border between China and North Korea. It links Dandong, in China’s northeastern Liaoning province, with Sinuiju in North Korea’s North Pyongan province.
The bridge has a 28.5-metre-wide deck with four lanes designed for two-way traffic. Its clearance for river navigation is designed to accommodate vessels of up to 3,000 tonnes.
China’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that the bridge would facilitate economic and trade exchanges, as well as people-to-people contacts between the two countries. It did not provide a forecast for how much bilateral trade or passenger traffic the new crossing would generate.
Long-Delayed Project
China and North Korea agreed in 2010 to build the new road bridge downstream from the existing Yalu River Bridge, also known as the China-North Korea Friendship Bridge, Xinhua reported.
The older crossing serves both road and rail traffic but has restrictions on vehicles using its road section. According to Xinhua, it can accommodate only one-way road traffic by trucks weighing no more than 20 tonnes.
The new bridge is designed to provide a wider road connection between the two border cities, potentially easing transport bottlenecks for commercial vehicles.
The opening marks the completion of a project that has been under discussion for more than a decade. The Chinese government has described it as an important infrastructure link for bilateral connectivity.
Closer Ties
Li said China was willing to work with North Korea to strengthen strategic communication, political trust and practical cooperation. He also said the bridge would support personnel exchanges and improve the well-being of people in both countries.
The opening comes as Beijing continues to emphasise its longstanding relationship with Pyongyang. In his speech, Li reiterated that China’s commitment to its traditional friendship with North Korea would remain unchanged despite shifts in the international environment.
The two governments have not yet provided detailed figures on the bridge’s expected commercial capacity, the volume of goods it will carry or arrangements for passenger traffic.
For now, the opening establishes a new road link between two important border cities, with its broader economic impact likely to depend on how trade, customs and cross-border movement develop once the crossing enters regular use.