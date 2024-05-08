Pyrite Man Of India: How Crystal Took Paras Tomar From A Two BHK To A Business Worth 2500 Crore

“Pyrite is a crystal that attracts abundance. It is to attract wealth, luxury and a lot of status. Lakhs of Indian consumers have been watching my life transform and have been getting our Pyrite bracelets and keychains or have been adorning their homes with our Gayatri Mantra pyrite plates that are best kept in the North-east, which is the Kubersthan of your home,” Paras explains. “If you want to attract money then you wear the pyrite on your receiving hand, the left. If you run a business and you want to be in a position where you can generate employment and spend a lot, wear it on your right,” he further adds.