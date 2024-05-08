Pyrite Man Of India: How Crystal Took Paras Tomar From A Two BHK To A Business Worth 2500 Crore

Can a crystal attract money? Can one simply place this crystal in the northeast of their house and end all financial woes? If a person is a spiritual seeker, a believer in Reiki and crystals or is simply a social media user, chances are they’ve come across a guy in his thirties who has been quite vocal about his entire life changing in a matter of two years after a yogic retreat to the spiritual town of Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh.
The guy in question is actor-turned-entrepreneur Paras Tomar and the crystal that took him from a two-bedroom apartment to a booming business valued over 2500 crore is the shiny Pyrite, also called fool’s gold. No fooling though, anecdotal evidence from his life and countless others shows— that lives are changing and money is coming in.
In an era where social media dictates trends and wellness practices, crystals have emerged as one of the most captivating phenomena. Beyond their aesthetic allure, crystals are believed to possess healing powers that resonate with individuals seeking holistic well-being. Among the myriad of crystals, pyrite stands out for its remarkable properties and transformative potential.
Two years ago, while practising Reiki in Dharamshala, Paras Tomar, a reiki healer and crystal expert, saw a dramatic shift in his financial and spiritual life after he embraced crystals. And since he saw his life skyrocket to success, he wanted to introduce crystals to the Indian masses. “It’s incredibly baffling to me how your life can start to transform in a matter of days with the power of the pyrite,” Paras explains. “I’d heard about the fact that crystals have power and energy and an aura of their own, but when combined with meditation and belief, the results for me and people around me left us stunned,” he adds.
While he always considered himself successful, the journalist-turned-actor was facing a slump with fewer roles coming his way. “The Pyrite just came into my life like a knight in shining armour,” he exclaims.
But what exactly is the pyrite and how does it work?
“Pyrite is a crystal that attracts abundance. It is to attract wealth, luxury and a lot of status. Lakhs of Indian consumers have been watching my life transform and have been getting our Pyrite bracelets and keychains or have been adorning their homes with our Gayatri Mantra pyrite plates that are best kept in the North-east, which is the Kubersthan of your home,” Paras explains. “If you want to attract money then you wear the pyrite on your receiving hand, the left. If you run a business and you want to be in a position where you can generate employment and spend a lot, wear it on your right,” he further adds.
He’s been lovingly labelled as the Pyrite man of India by lakhs of people who have not just bought the crystal from the Studd Muffyn official site but have also seen a transformation in their financial state.
Teaming up with Ankur Bhati, the co-founder and CFO, Paras ventured into the world of crystals with unwavering determination. Studd Muffyn, the brainchild of Paras and Ankur, swiftly became synonymous with quality and authenticity in the realm of crystals. Ankur Bhati emphasizes, "We wanted to harness the traditional healing capacity of crystals and offer a range that resonated with modern-day seekers. Our pyrite jewellery is designed to complement clients’ unique style and elevate any outfit with a touch of mystique and glamour, besides filling lives & homes with utmost abundance & prosperity.”
Studd Muffyn is the First Indian Brand to Pioneer in Pyrites and created waves across the web. The efforts didn't stop here as the brand has diversified its offerings to encompass a spectrum of crystals, including obsidian, rose quartz, aventurine, lapis lazuli, tiger eye, and much more. From raw pyrite geodes to exquisite bracelets and pendants, Studd Muffyn caters to diverse preferences, ensuring that everyone can experience the transformative power of crystals.
The journey of Studd Muffyn and its founders epitomises the fusion of tradition with innovation, resulting in a revolution in the wellness industry. As more individuals embrace the essence of crystals, Studd Muffyn continues to lead the way, igniting positive change one crystal at a time.
