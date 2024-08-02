Hub4Business

Nikhil Arora Launches Project Serotonin To Support Independent Artists

Nikhil Arora, a passionate supporter of the arts and a dedicated philanthropist, has launched Project Serotonin, a groundbreaking initiative designed to support independent artists. Arora, an Indian citizen known for his commitment to social causes, previously organized langar facilities in Delhi, providing free meals to thousands.

Project Serotonin aims to empower artists by providing them with essential resources, including equipment, mentorship, and comprehensive support to create their finest work. Arora, who has been deeply passionate about art since childhood, is committed to nurturing artistic talent and ensuring artists receive the support they need to thrive.

“Independent artists often face significant challenges in accessing the resources necessary to develop their craft,” said Arora. “Project Serotonin is dedicated to breaking down these barriers and fostering an environment where creativity can flourish.”

In addition to Project Serotonin, Arora has also been a prominent advocate for education and has provided over 100 scholarships to talented individuals across the globe. His latest venture, LYB RECORDS, an independent music label, further underscores his commitment to supporting and promoting artistic talent.

Through these initiatives, Nikhil Arora continues to make significant strides in the arts community, offering opportunities and support to those who need it most. Project Serotonin stands as a testament to his unwavering dedication to the arts and his belief in the power of creativity to transform lives.

### About Nikhil Arora

Nikhil Arora is an Indian philanthropist and passionate supporter of the arts. Known for his charitable work and commitment to independent artists, Arora has launched several initiatives, including langar facilities in Delhi, Project Serotonin, and LYB RECORDS. His work has impacted countless lives, providing essential support and opportunities for artistic and educational advancement.

