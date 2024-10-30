Hub4Business

Mr. Arjun Indulkar, Managing Director, Diamond Parks, Lohegaon Accepts The Award For Diamond Parks As Its Named Top Entertainment Destination In Pune At Eldrok India K-12 Summit

Diamond Parks Recognized for Excellence in Blending Education and Entertainment at Eldrok India K-12 Summit.

Eldrok India K-12 Summit
Diamond Parks Recognized for Excellence in Blending Education and Entertainment at Eldrok India K-12 Summit.
Diamond Parks, Lohegaon is thrilled to announce its designation as the ‘Leading Entertainment Destination in Pune’ at the esteemed Eldrok India K-12 Summit, organized by Eldrok India. Mr. Arjun Indulkar, Managing Director of Diamond Parks and part of the Indulkar Group, accepted the award during the event at JW Marriott Hotel, Pune.

This accolade underscores Diamond Parks' dedication to offering a distinctive blend of education and entertainment, making it a top choice for school visits and educational tours. The park's contribution to educational tourism was acknowledged in front of a distinguished audience of educators.

Mr. Abhimanyu Kashalkar, Manager of Marketing & Communications at Diamond Parks, discussed the park's journey and key success factors. "At Diamond Parks, Lohegaon, we have always prioritized student safety and enjoyment," he stated. Mr. Arjun Indulkar added, "By adhering to strict safety protocols, we ensure an exceptional experience for students. Our commitment is reflected in our 4.1 Google rating and ISO 9001:2015 certification."

Diamond Parks, Lohegaon is celebrated for its farm visits, interactive learning activities, and adventure offerings, all overseen by trained staff. The ‘Hop A Little’ soft play zone provides a secure and engaging environment for children. The park also focuses on student well-being by serving nutritious meals at its spacious hilltop restaurant, which boasts breathtaking views of the city.

In addition to attracting students and educational institutions, Diamond Parks offers entertainment for all ages. The park features an exciting Water Park, an action-packed Adventure Park, and comfortable farmhouse accommodations for overnight stays, along with convenient camping options. Its Hilltop Restaurant serves a diverse menu of multi-cuisine dishes, while extensive banquet facilities are ideal for transforming school events, corporate gatherings, family celebrations, and more into memorable experiences.

Over the past twenty years, Diamond Parks has earned the trust of over 3,000 schools and welcomed more than 1 million students, showcasing its versatility and adaptability. This award reinforces its leadership in the entertainment industry, solidifying its status as Pune's premier destination for entertainment.

For further details about Diamond Parks, Lohegaon, and its offerings, please visit http://www.diamondparks.com or contact +91-7720006622.

