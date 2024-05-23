Hemant Sood: Spearheading Innovation And Growth In The Business

Mr. Hemant Sood thinks more about others than about himself. This is reflected in his philanthropic activities like Samvedna Trust, which is very close to his heart. It is a non-governmental organization, which was set up for commercial developments in Ludhiana Civil Hospital. The charity has more than a dozen productive ambulances that work 24 hours a day where around 50,000 patients have been shifted under its care so far. This trust, to our greatest content, has covered costs for more than 15,000 people and provided mortuary services.