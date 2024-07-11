Energy Opportunities – The Theme For The Future

The Indian government has implemented significant reforms to bolster energy opportunities, aiming for a more stable and sustainable sector. Key reforms include improved remuneration for domestic oil and gas, alongside favourable exploration and production policies. Gas pricing reforms, based on the KP committee report, have linked gas realisation to crude prices, ensuring better returns even as the abolition of auto fuel subsidies and capping of upstream oil realisation during price spikes have contributed to policy stability. The government has also managed oil price fluctuations during crises effectively and introduced a unified tariff for a nationwide gas grid to boost consumption in remote areas. With a target to increase gas's share from 6.5% to 15% by 2030, sizable investments are now directed towards gas transmission lines, LNG terminals, and city gas distribution networks. The sale of stakes in public sector units (PSUs) has moderated, and receivables from DISCOMs have decreased due to new regulations and revamped schemes. The government is also focusing on domestic coal production, power transmission reforms, and DISCOM privatisation. India's goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2070 necessitates a massive push for renewables, opening opportunities for existing and new players in the energy value chain, while unlocking potent returns for investors.