Dilip Kodlipet Jagadeesh Awarded The International Achievers' Award By Indian Achievers' Forum For Design Innovation

In a remarkable stride towards design excellence and inclusivity, Dilip Kodlipet Jagadeesh has etched his name among the industry's luminaries, earning prestigious accolades for his groundbreaking contributions. R
ecently, the Indian Achievers' Forum bestowed upon him the esteemed International Achievers' Award, recognizing his innovative work in developing experience strategies for Enterprise Productivity tools. Dilip's recent accomplishment, winning the prestigious Indigo Design Award Gold for Design for Social Change, underscores his unwavering commitment to enhancing accessibility and inclusivity in enterprise tools through design innovation.
Dilip's journey in technology and design began with a strong academic foundation in Computer Science engineering, emphasizing AI and Human-Computer Interaction. This expertise set the stage for a career dedicated to harnessing technology to drive productivity and improve user experiences.
As the Director of Product Design at Smartsheet, Dilip is leading the experience of the way global teams collaborate and manage work. His innovative strategies have significantly elevated UX of enterprise productivity tools, making them more intuitive and inclusive.
Before his impactful role at Smartsheet, Dilip contributed his expertise to BNSF Railway as a Senior UX Designer, focusing on safety and operational efficiency in railroad management. His strategic implementations, such as the development of a UX playbook for a major IT migration and the design of federally approved railroad applications, have enhanced safety standards and operational workflows.
At Smartsheet, Dilip leads a dedicated team focused on redefining work management solutions through AI and other advanced technologies. Embracing servant leadership, he fosters a culture of collaboration, support, and innovation, ensuring that his team remains at the forefront of design-led innovation.
Dilip's commitment to bridging the social gaps using technology is exemplified by his recent triumph, winning the prestigious Indigo Design Award Gold winner for Design for Social Change. This honor recognizes his groundbreaking work in developing Design A11y, an AI-powered tool that seamlessly integrates into the interface design process, making digital products more accessible to users with visual impairments. Design A11y dynamically analyzes design elements against the latest standards and generates descriptive 'Alt-text' for images and charts, ensuring content comprehensibility for all users.
Apart from his professional achievements, Dilip is deeply involved in the broader design community. He participates in elite design forums, serves as a juror for prestigious awards like Webby, and contributes as a co-editor of the User Experience Professional Association magazine. Through these roles, he shares his insights and inspires innovative, responsible design practices.
As we look to the future, Dilip is committed to mentoring the next generation of designers, focusing on creating product experiences that are not only innovative and empowering but also inclusive. His ongoing efforts to drive change in the design community are a testament to his belief that good design should be accessible to all, enriching lives and enhancing user experiences.
