APRIL Group Acquires Controlling Stake In India’s Leading Consumer Tissue Products Company, Origami

APRIL has been a leading exporter of pulp and paper products into India over the last 25 years. The acquisition of the controlling stake of Origami is part of APRIL’s strategy to expand its global footprint into the world’s most populous markets following recent investments into the tissue markets in China, Southeast Asia and Brazil. In India, APRIL plans to follow its successful model to integrate leading local enterprises into its global growth plans and provide the resources to upgrade technology and processes to provide world class environmental conscious products at affordable prices.