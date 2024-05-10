After Legend Zeenat Aman & Talented Dia Mirza, Sophiya Singh To Represent India At Miss Asia Pacific International 2024.

A few young girls have never left a stone unturned in showcasing their talents and genius in their careers. These geniuses are those who today have made much positive noise through their work, inspiring other young girls and women to listen to their dreams, work relentlessly on them, and go ahead in achieving them, fascinating all. Sophiya Singh rose as an exceptional talent, a beauty queen with the maximum number of pageant titles, and is now poised to take India on a global stage by winning the Miss Asia Pacific International 2024.