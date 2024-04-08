My Health, My Right: Desi Edition "Imagine a Bollywood blockbuster where the hero fights off villains with a spinach smoothie in one hand and a yoga mat in the other. That's right, in this comedy of health, our hero declares, "My health, my right," amidst the chaos of samosa cravings and chai addictions. In this desi drama, every family gathering turns into a battle of the bulge as relatives heap plates with extra servings of ghee-laden delicacies, insisting, "Beta, you're too thin!" Meanwhile, the gym becomes a social hub where aunties exchange gossip while pretending to work out, and uncles boast about their prowess in the cricket match that happened twenty years ago. Navigating the streets is an obstacle course of dodging street food vendors enticing you with spicy treats, while the only "cardio" you get is running to catch the overcrowded train. But hey, amidst the chaos, we proudly proclaim, "My health, my right," because, in this desi comedy, laughter truly is the best medicine, followed closely by a plate of piping hot pakoras. Is n it?